Portsmouth, NH

Trooper dies after I-95 crash; Sununu orders flags at half-staff

By Kevin Landrigan New Hampshire Union Leader
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state police sergeant died early Thursday after a tractor-trailer truck crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth. Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, 44, was working an overnight construction site detail when the fatal accident occurred. “He was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate, dedicated professional and...

www.unionleader.com

