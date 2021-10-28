CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence Tools Targeted in New EEOC Initiative

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will examine how artificial intelligence tools are “fundamentally changing” employment decisions. The workplace civil rights agency...

Brookings Institution

Introducing the new series: The economics and regulation of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies

Over the past decade there have been rapid increases in the performance of artificial intelligence (AI). For example, since 2015, AI has performed better than humans at image recognition, as measured in an annual image recognition contest called ImageNet. These achievements have led to a similarly rapid increase in corporate investment in AI and funding for venture-backed AI startups in a range of applications. According to the 2021 “AI Index Report,” of the categories in which it tracks investment, the use of AI in drugs and drug discovery received $13.8 billion in private investment in 2020, 4.5 times higher than 2019. There have been similarly dramatic advances in the capabilities of and interest in other emerging technologies, including applications of blockchain (such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens) and recombinant DNA (perhaps best exemplified by the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines).
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Californian

UC creates recommendations for responsible use of artificial intelligence

The University of California has created recommendations to create a path toward the responsible use of artificial intelligence in future UC endeavors. UC’s increasing dependence on the use of AI has increased its overall productivity as an institution, according to the UC Office of the President, or UCOP. However, with the implementation of AI, there is also potential for problems to arise.
COLLEGES
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Protection

Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques are altering the way organizations gather, process, and protect data. They are being used to gather massive amounts of information about internet users in the form of big data, and to secure and protect it. The challenge is how to maximize the use of big data, while simultaneously safeguarding the information and protecting the privacy of individuals. Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which focuses on privacy, has several features that demand additional protection for the privacy of Europeans. (Expect the U.S. to follow within a few years.) The introduction of the GDPR has created the need for more complicated machine learning systems. Lilian Edwards, a University of Strathclyde law professor in Glasgow, Scotland, stated:
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

Major new report explains the risks and rewards of artificial intelligence

A new report has just been released, highlighting the changes in AI over the last 5 years, and predicted future trends. It was co-written by people across the world, with backgrounds in computer science, engineering, law, political science, policy, sociology and economics. In the last 5 years, AI has become...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
just-food.com

Measuring the industry buzz over artificial intelligence

Mentions of artificial intelligence within the filings of companies in the food industry rose 17% between the first and second quarters of 2021, according to research by GlobalData. Nevertheless, in total, the frequency of sentences related to artificial intelligence between July 2020 and June 2021 was 38% lower than in...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Could Artificial Intelligence Drive Patent Eligibility Reform?

Uncertainty surrounding patent eligibility jurisprudence has been a thorn in the side of many patent applicants, patent holders, scholars, and judges for years, leading voices in the patent sector to issue repeated, though unavailing, calls for legislative action. Recent activity by lawmakers, however, suggests that rising innovation in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector may be viewed as a catalyst for change.
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence: Making the Promise a Reality

Artificial intelligence (AI) is destined to become a defining technology of this decade. But for many organizations, the benefits of AI remain elusive. Only 26% of the 405 global executives surveyed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in December 2020 who work at organizations that have an active interest in AI—including those that have initiated AI projects—have met most of their AI operationalization goals over the past year. Just 5% have hit them all.
COMPUTERS
CNBC

Accelerating artificial intelligence to meet post-pandemic challenges

Global spending on artificial intelligence systems has nearly tripled since 2019 and it's set to more than double again by the end of 2025, according to IDC. Databricks and Cybereason are driving the accelerated adoption of AI's many promising applications, from supercharging software development to stopping ransomware attacks. The CEOs of these two Disruptor 50 companies join CNBC's Kate Rooney at the 2021 Disruptor 50 Summit to discuss its potential.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Artificial intelligence spots anomalies in medical images

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Scientists from Skoltech, Philips Research, and Goethe University Frankfurt have trained a neural network to detect anomalies in medical images to assist physicians in sifting through countless scans in search of pathologies. Reported in ​​IEEE Access, the new method is adapted to the nature of medical imaging and is more successful in spotting abnormalities than general-purpose solutions.
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Using artificial intelligence for the employee benefits journey

Many people feel uncomfortable with using artificial intelligence (AI), since it tends to conjure up Hollywood ideas of robots gone rogue rather than simple technical conveniences we use every day to make our lives easier. A recent study by Pega indicated that although just 33% of users say they regularly interact with AI, the reality is more than double that (77%) do so.
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

Ways That Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Background Checks

The business world relies on mitigating risks, which is why background checks are such a valuable resource. The strong influence of the internet continues to transform the way these checks are performed, from the verification process to the instantaneous response time. While data development and analysis have already changed the way we run a background check, artificial intelligence continues to transform the way businesses and individuals receive their information.
TECHNOLOGY
mit.edu

The Cultural Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise

The benefits of artificial intelligence go well beyond improved efficiency and decision-making. AI can also improve organizational effectiveness and strengthen teams and enterprise cultures. Artificial intelligence can generate cultural as well as financial benefits for organizations. With AI systems in place, teams can perform tasks with more pride and confidence...
TECHNOLOGY
healthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence-Based Algorithm Predicts Heart Failure

“We showed that deep-learning algorithms can recognize blood pumping problems on both sides of the heart from ECG waveform data,” Assistant Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences Benjamin S. Glicksberg, PhD, said in a press release. “Ordinarily, diagnosing these type of heart conditions requires expensive and time-consuming procedures. We hope...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Artificial Intelligence in Psychiatry Has Promise and Peril

Artificial intelligence (AI) has great potential for forensic psychiatry but can also bring moral hazard, said Richard Cockerill, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Saturday at the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law annual meeting. He defined AI as computer algorithms...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery

The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery. Curators: Dr. Stephen J. Williams and Aviva Lev-Ari, PhD, RN. DeepMind creates ‘transformative’ map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence. DeepMind plans to release hundreds of millions of protein structures for...
ENGINEERING
Rejoice Denhere

Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.
foreigndesknews.com

China Rapidly Developing Artificial Intelligence, Officials Warn

Officials at the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) warned on Friday that China’s pursuit of artificial intelligence (AI) technology could have major implications for the future of the military and economic competition between the two nations. Among other topics, the warnings restated the U.S. warning against private companies in key areas allowing Chinese investment or expertise, urging them to take significant precautions in protecting their intellectual property.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM - United States

Create an artificial intelligence bookmark organizer for the Chrome browser

You often find interesting articles that you want to bookmark to read later. However, saving a lot of these in proper fashion often requires you to manually create meaningful folder structure so that you can refer to them easily. With cognitive solutions offered by IBM Watson, you can create a browser extension to do this for you automatically. In this tutorial, learn how to create a browser extension that uses Watson Natural Language Understanding to automatically organize the web pages you bookmark.
COMPUTERS

