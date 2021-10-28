Artificial Intelligence Tools Targeted in New EEOC Initiative

Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques are altering the way organizations gather, process, and protect data. They are being used to gather massive amounts of information about internet users in the form of big data, and to secure and protect it. The challenge is how to maximize the use of big data, while simultaneously safeguarding the information and protecting the privacy of individuals. Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which focuses on privacy, has several features that demand additional protection for the privacy of Europeans. (Expect the U.S. to follow within a few years.) The introduction of the GDPR has created the need for more complicated machine learning systems. Lilian Edwards, a University of Strathclyde law professor in Glasgow, Scotland, stated:
