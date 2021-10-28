Info On All 3 COVID19 Booster Shots At Ingham County Health Department

If you are unvaccinated, plan on catching COVID-19 once every year, year and a half or so, just like catching the flu, even if you've already had the virus. It seems that many people in Michigan and around the country have short term memory or what I like to call, selective memory. What I mean by this is, since ignorant politicians who are not doctors or scientist who specialize in the study and spread of infectious diseases, have made a health problem a political issue. Therefore many people have not gotten vaccinated. What I don't understand is, every single person in this state or country had to be vaccinated to attend school. Received certain vaccinations to protect them from a variety of things from when they were born until the began school. How have people forgotten about those vaccinations they received as a child? Selective memory.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO