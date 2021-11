It’s Christmas for sci-fi fans with the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune this month! The acclaimed director’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel has been a deeply personal passion project for Villeneuve for decades; he fell in love with the story and its world as a young teenager and says his mission with the film was to bring what existed in the book and his imagination to the big screen. Ahead of the film’s release on the big screen – and Villeneuve heartily recommends you see it on the biggest screen possible! – as well as HBO Max, we sat down with the director for an exclusive extended interview to talk the moments in his own film that still blow his mind, why Timothée Chalamet was the perfect choice to play Paul Atreides, and creating a score like we’ve never heard before in sci-fi with celebrated composer Hans Zimmer. Plus, he gives us a peek into what he’s got in store for a Dune sequel, should Warner Bros. decide to greenlight one.

