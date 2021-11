The hip-hop focused Rolling Loud music festival is touching down in New York City for Halloween weekend, and while you can certainly expect headlining artists 50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott to shut the stage down, you can also anticipate the merchandise to go just as hard. For the festivities, the festival will typically partner with various brands on specially made products, one of which will be BBC ICECREAM. This collection will serve as a follow-up to the Rolling Loud x ICECREAM capsule that dropped for the Miami event in July.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO