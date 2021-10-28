CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Producer and director Jerry Rodriguez to lead scripted at Endemol Shine Boomdog

By Jordan Pinto
Cover picture for the articleEndemol Shine Boomdog, the Spanish-language division of Banijay Americas, has named producer and director Jerry Rodriguez as its head of scripted content and senior VP. In the new Mexico City-based role, Rodriguez will lead Endemol Shine Boomdog’s scripted team, which has produced series such as Súbete a Mi Moto for Amazon’s...

Deadline

Endemol Shine North America Moves Into Podcasting Via Deal With ‘The Piketon Massacre’ Producer KT Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine North America, the company behind big-ticket non-scripted formats such as MasterChef and Lego Masters, is moving into podcasting for the first time with a partnership with KT Studios, the company behind hit audio series The Piketon Massacre. The Banijay-backed producer and KT Studios, which also makes Peacock/Oxygen docuseries Murdered and Missing in Montana, will develop and co-produce original podcasts. These will be based on existing Endemol Shine formats as well as new properties. One of the shows that Endemol Shine has identified is Nashville Star, the country music talent format that aired on NBC/USA Network between 2003 and 2008. The...
Variety

Nonfiction Producers and Directors Talk How to Make Docs Pop in Crowded Marketplace

Documentary features and docuseries have become some of the most popular and profitable content around — especially for streamers — but what makes a project rise above the sheer volume of nonfiction fare now flooding the marketplace? That’s the question on the minds of top doc producers, directors, dealmakers and distributors who, on the eve of the American Film Market, are all searching for the secret ingredients that will distinguish the next breakout nonfiction projects. In the early 2000s, “March of the Penguins” and “Fahrenheit 9/11” proved that low-budget docs could approach or surpass $100 million at the box office, and...
c21media.net

Former eOne TV head John Morayniss returns with Endeavor-backed studio

John Morayniss, the former head of Entertainment One (eOne)’s television business, and three other former eOne execs have co-founded a new studio venture backed by Endeavor Content. Blink Studios, a Canadian entity headquartered in Toronto and with offices in LA, will focus on developing and producing scripted and unscripted programming...
Nicky Jam
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Azteca#Univision#Mexico#Banijay Americas#Vp#S Bete#Mi Moto#Argosmedia Group#Prodco Headroom#Endemol Shine Group
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
TVShowsAce

‘Welcome To Plathville’: Moriah Plath Breaks The News To Her Parents

The Welcome to Plathville season finale airs on Tuesday, November 2, so it’s almost here. Leading up to the two-hour finale, TLC has shared several previews of what’s to come. In the finale, Moriah Plath will face her parents in two difficult conversations. Another trailer shows that Olivia Plath has a tough talk with her in-laws as well. There’s sure to be plenty of tension, despite the season coming to an end soon.
Variety

Inside ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Emotional Tribute to Dustin Diamond

When Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers beginning in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the prequel to “Saved by the Bell” in 1988. He continued the character through the flagship series, short-lived “College Years” spinoff and six years of “The New Class” spinoff, making his time with the character a dozen years in total. Diamond passed away from lung cancer in February of this year. His character was referenced in the first season of the...
thefocus.news

Who is Conner Floyd in The Young And The Restless?

Fans of The Young And The Restless are curious to know who Conner Floyd is as it appears he has joined the show as a recast. Recent episodes of The Young And The Restless have hinted that Chance Chancellor, played by Donny Boaz, is dead. However, theories are flooding in that Conner Floyd may be taking over the role.
Variety

Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Includes H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie From Warner Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Records will issue the soundtrack for actress Halle Berry’s directorial debut film “Bruised” on Nov. 19. The Netflix feature — which Berry also stars in as a disgraced M.M.A. fighter — debuts on the streamer on Nov. 24, after a limited one-week run in theaters. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry tells Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.” Hand-selected by executive producers Berry and Cardi B, the film’s soundtrack...
ComicBook

The Sopranos Creator David Chase Confirms What Really Happened to Tony in the Finale

One of the biggest debates in the history of television surrounds the final moments of The Sopranos. Tony (James Gandolfini) and Carmela (Edie Falco) Soprano grab a bite to eat in a Jersey diner when a shady patron enters—then the screen cuts to black. If you assumed the screen cut immediately before the hitman killed Tony Soprano, you'd be correct.
