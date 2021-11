Representative Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside says he's very concerned about the Biden administration Internal Revenue Service bank surveillance plan. Newhouse has joined Rep. Drew Ferguson, along with every Republican member of the Ways and Means Committee, in introducing the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act. This legislation would prohibit the IRS from implementing any form of the Biden Administration’s aggressive bank surveillance scheme. In addition, Rep. Dan Newhouse joined Rep. Tom Emmer and 200 of his Republican colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opposing President Biden’s intrusive financial information reporting proposal.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO