Options for a safe and fun Halloween across the Harbor

Decked out trick-or-treaters can find a number of safe and sweets-filled options across Grays Harbor County over the weekend for Halloween fun.

Aberdeen

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration Friday, Oct. 29, at the Aberdeen Art Center, 200 W. Market St., 7-10 p.m. Hot churros, street tacos, face painting, Day of the Dead art and altars, $100 for the best costume awarded at 9 p.m.

Spooktacular in downtown Aberdeen Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m. Numerous downtown businesses will be handing out candy for the kids. There will be a “haunted lobby” at the Becker Building with a costume contest sponsored by Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, the Downtown Aberdeen Association and Moyer Multi Media from 1-3 p.m. Head into the lobby and have your picture taken for free. Fill out a form to enter the costume contest and your photo will be entered. Judging is Oct. 31 and winners will be announced shortly after.

Costume contest categories include scariest, cutest, most original, and a Facebook favorite chosen by Facebook voters. Parents or guardians need to fill out a release form in order for their child to participate. Prizes include a certificate with your photo from Aberdeen Parks and Recreation, and a big candy bar and photo with Mayor Pete Schave. For more information call 360-581-3060.

Montesano

Annual downtown trick-or-treat, Friday, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m. Montesano businesses will be giving out candy across town. New this year is a costume contest, prizes will be given out for the coolest, most unique and best costumes. Hosted by the Montesano Chamber of Commerce.

Elma

Fall Festival, Friday, Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m. Elma downtown trick-or-treat at tents and local businesses. There will be a costume contest and a decorated mask contest. There will be games and music with DJ Spody. At 5 p.m., gather at the Chamber of Commerce building, 222 W. Main St., and take part in a Michael Jackson’s Thriller flash mob. Sponsored by the Elma Chamber of Commerce.

McCleary

Annual merchant trick-or-treat, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. in front of City Hall.

Westport

The Half Moon Bay Pirates will be handing out candy Sunday, Oct. 31, from the deck of the Blood Moon at the marina.

Ocean Shores

The second annual Ocean Shores Scarecrow contest ends Halloween day, Sunday, Oct. 31. The event is sponsored by the Ocean Shores Lions Club and will take place at Ocean Shores Lions Park. There were 10 contestants last year and by the looks of things this year’s event could top it. Numerous prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded. Halloween day there will be a trunk-or-treat drive-thru at the Lions Club from 4-7 p.m.

There will be another trunk or treat at Buck Electric Ace Hardware, 641 Point Brown Ave. NE, 5-7 p.m. A COVID-safe trick-or-treat option in the store parking lot with a variety of local groups and businesses participating, including Door Mouse Boutique, Avalon Towing, Carr Construction, Eagles, Too Cool Sportswear, and One Stop Shell Shop.