NAW with 6 points on 3-14 shooting, 0-7 from 3

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated early on this season at 2-0 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Miles Bridges dropped 30 points in the Hornets road opener. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward also chipped in with 18 and 17 points respectively. They also combined for 15 assists in the 123-112 victory. Sure, the Hornets have beat two teams that missed the playoffs last season, but they’re a few surprises in these victories. Obviously, everyone got to see their resiliency in the matchup against the Indiana Pacers, but there are more surprises to unpack here.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO