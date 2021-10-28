CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What was Fuentes grade? JHam?

By McHokie93 Joined:
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal PFF grades are in ... top graders from...

Plainsman

Seventh-grade VB sweeps Govs

PIERRE — The Huron Tiger seventh-grade volleyball team swept a pair of matches against the Pierre Governors Monday afternoon. The Tiger “A” team defeated Pierre 2-1 (18-25, 25-19 and 15-9) coming from a set down for the win. Isabelle Kremer recorded eight kills and had five aces to pace the Huron effort, which also saw three aces from Natalie Kinsley, as well as three kills and two aces by Jaelee Olson. Camdyn Fuchs had one kill and an ace and Olivia Purinton had one kill.
HURON, SD
Greg’s Grades 2021: Duke

Virginia extended its win streak against Duke to seven games with a 48-0 win Saturday. The 48-point difference was the Cavaliers’ biggest win over Duke since a 59-0 victory back in 1990 and the largest margin of victory in the Bronco Mendenhall era. Needless to say, with 48 points and zero allowed, the grades are the best of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hes been pretty secretive...

I can say with certainty the IU program hasnt been told theyre the choice or that theyre out of it. They think theyre in it and worry about Alabama moving on from Walker (which I dont think is happening)
COLLEGES
Recruiting Perspective

Another perspective regarding recruiting and Fu's success/failures…….Prior to the pandemic we had significantly improved our recruiting. The past two years are years where recruits effectively had no chance to visit the campus and/or meet players to get a feel for what it’s like to play at Virginia Tech. I do a lot of recruiting to a market that is not a top tier market and by far the most successful approach to our recruiting top talent is through visits to our firm and our location….it’s almost impossible to recruit top talent “sight unseen” if they have never been local.
SPORTS
Depends on who is hired

Did you "duck" right after posting this? Could be dangerous* ** -- sacramento hokie 11/02/2021 1:45PM. We're in the worst conference in America, doesn't take much to rebuild -- soflahokie 11/02/2021 1:12PM. There have only been two conferences which have won multiple... -- EDGEMAN 11/02/2021 1:49PM. On top to bottom...
SPORTS
2 (Liberty, Richmond)

I'm going to go out on a limb and say No...especially since... -- Hokie Chief 11/03/2021 11:29AM. I didn't even know VT BBall team was playing scrimmages. How many -- YBYSAIAHokie 11/03/2021 11:55AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grading the Jets

OFFENSE: All the talk coming out of the bye was the Jets figured out their first-quarter struggles. Well, they didn’t. First series was a three-and-out. The second series ended with a missed field goal, and extended the Jets’ scoreless first-quarter drought to six games. The Jets’ first touchdown drive — they had a total of two — was set up by a 46-yard pass interference penalty. After Zach Wilson left in the first half with a knee injury, Mike White saw his first NFL action. He threw a touchdown on his first-ever pass attempt. But he also threw two interceptions.
NFL
If I were Fuente, I know exactly what I would do for the VT program.

If I were Fuente, I would do the following for the VT football program and Hokie Nation. Starting Immediately, I would take a 40% Paycut. The pay at this level should be performance based to some degree. The fact that it really isn't, and knowing that he has not delivered, I would accept a 40% paycut in order to help the Virginia Tech football program and to do the honorable thing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginia Tech football: National writer declares Justin Fuente era is over after Syracuse loss

After defeating then-ranked No. 10 North Carolina to open the season, it appeared Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente had quelled the hot seat discussion which has surrounded him in recent years. However, since then, the Hokies have yet to manage another win against a Power Five opponent and fell to 3-4 on the season after dropping their third straight loss after a blown lead against Syracuse this weekend. With another disappointing result under his belt, Fuente's time in Blacksburg may already be up.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Grading The Pack

We take a look at some of the metrics from NC State's 31-30 road loss at Miami. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wouldn't put it past Bruce Pearl .......

My only point is that it happens quite often at SEC schools... -- EDGEMAN 11/02/2021 11:10AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
EDUCATION
What is your expected and optimistic forecast for VT this year?

I bid farewell to mine in August. Asked my wife who she was the other day. ** -- UEMcGill 11/02/2021 7:15PM. Totally agree. Getting plans for November 9th in line. Food before game -- UTPr0sim 11/02/2021 6:00PM. We season ticket holders are going to pack Lot 1 like students in...
SPORTS
Grading the Game: Arizona Wildcats

We’re at the point of the season where even a win feels like a loss. Let’s get into it. Even if you remove the strength of the opponent, the first half against Arizona was one of the worst offensive showings you’ll ever see from a college football team. While he’s had no help from the run game or the coaching, Dylan Morris’ play is seemingly getting worse as the season drags on. He was poor for almost the entire Arizona game, breaking the pocket early, not getting rid of the ball and taking sacks, and missing open targets.
ARIZONA STATE
Guessing at Grades for Zach Ertz Trade

Everyone has an opinion; that’s obvious. Still, it’s always somewhat sublime when free agents are signed, players are selected in the draft or trades are made and the instant analysis begins. As if anyone truly knows what the result will be. The latest involving the Cardinals occurred after tight end...
NFL
Grades: Tennessee

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-24 win over Tennessee. Rubber stamp performance from Bryce Young, who added a career-high 371 passing yards and four total touchdowns to his Heisman Trophy resume. The sophomore continued to shine on third down, getting things going with completions to Cameron Latu, Jahleel Billingsley and Jameson Williams to keep UA's opening drive of the game going. Averaged more than 21 yards per completion on third down for the second week in a row and converted four other thirds with his legs, including two for scores. Even with a delay of game penalty coming out of a television timeout in the third quarter and a goal line fumble (that he recovered) factored in, this is an A.
TENNESSEE STATE

