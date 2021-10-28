What was Fuentes grade? JHam?

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-24 win over Tennessee. Rubber stamp performance from Bryce Young, who added a career-high 371 passing yards and four total touchdowns to his Heisman Trophy resume. The sophomore continued to shine on third down, getting things going with completions to Cameron Latu, Jahleel Billingsley and Jameson Williams to keep UA's opening drive of the game going. Averaged more than 21 yards per completion on third down for the second week in a row and converted four other thirds with his legs, including two for scores. Even with a delay of game penalty coming out of a television timeout in the third quarter and a goal line fumble (that he recovered) factored in, this is an A.
