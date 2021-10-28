FILE - Facebook Logo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

 6 days ago

crossroadstoday.com

Attorney Paxton files Amicus brief to hold Facebook accountable

AUSTIN, Texas – The State of Texas has filed an Amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court. It argues against Facebook’s legal interpretation of Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. The interpretation was intended to shield Facebook from liability for human trafficking that was facilitated using its platform. Trafficking victims would then, in response, be left without effective relief or financial remedy.
TEXAS STATE
Hoya

GULC Files Complaint Against Facebook for Failing To Remove Violent Content

CW: This article references gun violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Georgetown University Law Center Civil Rights Clinic filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), arguing that Facebook and Instagram failed to remove violent content from their platforms. The...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Gov. Evers: Local authorities should investigate election fraud claims

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor says local authorities, not the state’s Attorney General, should investigate claims of election fraud. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday downplayed the investigation from Racine County’s sheriff into last fall’s vote. “The fact that one person, or two people, may have [done something], allegations haven’t...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Facebook accuses Ukrainian programmer of selling 178 million users' data, files lawsuit

Facebook is suing a Ukrainian programmer for allegedly scraping and selling publicly accessible information from millions of Facebook users. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of California federal court, accuses freelance programmer Alexander Alexandrovich Solonchenko of using automated means to scrape phone numbers and Facebook user IDs off roughly 178 million accounts in 2018 and 2019.
INTERNET
Ashley Moody Files Amicus Brief in Human Trafficking Case Against Facebook

State Attorney General Ashley Moody took aim at online human trafficking this week by filing an amicus brief with 24 other attorneys general in the Doe v. Facebook, Inc. case. Survivors of child sex trafficking brought common-law and statutory claims against Facebook alleging that it failed to warn of, and benefited from, human trafficking on its internet platforms. The Supreme Court of Texas previously held that 47 U.S.C. § 230 barred the plaintiff’s common-law claims and immunized Facebook from liability under a broad interpretation of that statute. Moody argued in a cert petition filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that that overbroad interpretation improperly preempts state law and denies compensation to trafficking victims.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sonia Sotomayor Issues Scathing Dissent After Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks gestation will stand until the court can hear oral arguments from those challenging it. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, calling the law “patently unconstitutional” and criticizing the majority for letting the ban stand until the court begins to hear oral arguments against it on Nov. 1. “For the second time, the court is presented with an application to enjoin a statute enacted in open disregard of the constitutional rights of women seeking abortion care in Texas,” she wrote. “For the second time, the court declines to act immediately to protect these women from grave and irreparable harm.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS

