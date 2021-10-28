CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Issued For Baltimore Area

(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive. The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected. #mdwx The coldest air of the season so far is on the way tonight. Already issued is this Freeze Warning in effect through 10 A. M. ,..TOMORROW. 34° is the forecast low but some suburban areas will be below 32°. pic.twitter.com/Vpqwzb1dTF — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 2, 2021 Frost and freeze conditions...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Arlington, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Columbia, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Hancock County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Scott and Russell Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chester; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Chester, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin Counties. In Arkansas, Cross, Crittenden and St. Francis Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Carroll, Madison and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Crawford; Washington FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Washington AR and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hancock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Hancock County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Scott and Russell Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#16 12 00#The Flood Watch#Central
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Chester, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin Counties. In Arkansas, Cross, Crittenden and St. Francis Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Logan, Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Logan; Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Scott, Yell, Logan, Montgomery and Polk Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Hancock County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Scott and Russell Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Crawford MO, Washington MO, Iron MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO and Sainte Genevieve MO Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alexander FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy