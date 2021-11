The Biden administration has announced ambitious plans to scale up leasing for offshore wind energy projects along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts. In an announcement released on Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of the Interior stated that it will “use the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders […] The post Commentary: Biden calls for a big expansion of offshore wind – but where will the turbines go? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO