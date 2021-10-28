CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken vs Wild: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

By Jonathan Amatulli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken picked up their first home win and will look to continue their strong play against the Minnesota Wild. The Kraken will play host to the Wild, who have had a very strong start to the campaign. Minnesota won its first four games of the season and has been...

