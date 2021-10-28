CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia top investor Vivendi asks for board discussion on revamp-source

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi has asked for an extraordinary board meeting at the Italian telecoms group to discuss the proposed reorganisation of TIM’s businesses, a source close...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi seeks clarity over Telecom Italia strategy

Telecom Italia’s board was reportedly ordered to hold an extraordinary meeting by its largest shareholder Vivendi, following a cut in its 2021 guidance. Bloomberg reported investors were stunned by Telecom Italia’s decision to cut its core profit guidance and Vivendi is now seeking clarity on CEO Luigi Gubitosi’s plans to turnaround the operator’s fortunes.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Vivendi Committed to TIM Despite Disappointing Results -Source

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is committed to supporting Italy's biggest telecoms group despite its disappointing financial results, a source close to the French media group said on Wednesday. The comments came after TIM posted a decline in revenues and core profits for the third quarter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecoms#Investor#Milan#Reuters#Telecom Italia#Italian#Cdp#French
Advanced Television

Vivendi wants bigger slice of Prisa

French media conglomerate Vivendi has asked the Spanish government for authorisation to buy up to 29.9 per cent in Spanish media company Prisa. Prisa revealed the request in a filing to the stock market regulator. Vivendi already holds a 9.94 per cent stake in Prisa. Vivendi had previously said the...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman – source

(Reuters) – ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has stepped down as chairman of the TikTok owner, after announcing his resignation as chief executive officer in May, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. New CEO Liang Rubo will take on the role of chairman, the person added. ByteDance...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

BT hits £1bn cost-saving target 18 months ahead of schedule

BT has confirmed it has slashed its costs by £1 billion significantly ahead of schedule, driving a jump in the company’s share price.The telecoms giant said it has delivered on the gross annual cost-savings plan 18 months ahead of its original March 2023 target.BT confirmed the figures after its accelerated cost-cutting was reported in the Telegraph.It comes amid speculation that the London-listed company is preparing for a possible takeover attempt by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.Sky News reported last week that BT had hired advisers to strengthen its defence against a potential takeover bid.Mr Drahi invested in BT in June, taking a 12% stake in the business, worth around £2.2 billion.As part of the deal, Mr Drahi confirmed he did not plan to make a full takeover bid, but that was only binding for six months so it will expire in December.BT’s cost-cutting figures came after the group revealed lower profits and revenues in the latest quarter.Shares in BT were 4.4% higher at 145.05p in early trading.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Yahoo Latest Company To Pull Out Of China, Citing Business And Legal Challenges

Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it’s pulling out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment as the latest foreign company to be caught up in Beijing’s tougher stance on businesses operating there. Yahoo stopped offering its service in mainland China as of Nov. 1, a month after LinkedIn did the same, with the Microsoft-owned professional networking site noting “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements.” China already blocks social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google. Yahoo’s exit coincided with China’s Personal Information Protection Law, a new privacy reg governing data collection. Yahoo has been gradually closing up shop...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Australia’s AMP exits life insurance with $389 million stake sale

(Reuters) -Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life’s Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager’s exit from life insurance. The stake sale will fetch AMP A$524 million ($389.28 million) and comes years after the Australian company...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday. Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on the KOSPI versus an IPO price of 90,000 won. The financial technology firm raised 1.5 trillion won ($1.27 billion) from its IPO. The IPO consisted of all newly-issued shares.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Avianca says U.S. court approves bankruptcy reorganization plan

BOGOTA (Reuters) – The Southern District of New York has approved Colombian airliner Avianca’s reorganization plan, Avianca said on Tuesday, which will allow the company to complete its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process before the end of the year. Avianca, along with rival Chile’s LATAM Airlines, were the two largest carriers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy