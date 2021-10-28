Partners Gather, Celebrate Progress of Kaʻū Dream Project

ODESSA – When Odessa received a $68,000 grant from Lowe's to restore the Old Town Hall, the opportunity to renovate the 100-year-old building created excitement, says Terri King, advisor to the Odessa High School FBLA chapter. Once renovation began, she adds, it soon became apparent that additional work was needed beyond what the grant was paying for. Three of the walls in the south room of the Old Town Hall were in serious need of a facelift. The cracked lath-and-plaster walls had been repaired numerous times over the past century. Joe Mallory, Odessa's project manager for the Lowe's grant, suggested using hat channels to create a space between the old and new walls by installing new studs, and then hanging new sheetrock over the hat channels. Zeigler Construction, already hired to work on the Lowe's project, agreed to do the additional work if Odessa could raise the money.

ODESSA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO