CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Gator Joakim Noah retires with Bulls on one-day contract

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xfwK_0cfiMdmr00

After 13 seasons playing in the National Basketball Association, former Gator Joakim Noah is retiring from professional basketball.

Noah signed a ceremonial contract with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday to retire with the team he spent most of his career with. Known as a player who would simply outwork everyone else on the court, Noah’s authenticity resonated with the city of Chicago just as it did in Gainesville during the Gators’ two championship runs with him. The team put together a tribute video featuring former teammates and coaches of Noah and released it on social media to announce the official retirement.

Noah came to Florida as a four-star recruit, ranked No. 73 in the nation back in 2004. After a few years of development and David Lee’s departure to the NBA, Noah found himself in a position to become a key player for Florida. It took a challenge from Billy Donovan to whip Noah into shape, according to EPSN, but he became known for his grit from that point on. Back-to-back championship boosted Noah’s draft stock enough to get him drafted ninth overall.

The rest, as they say, is history. Noah had some memorable years with Derrick Rose in Chicago before injuries derailed the team, and he was voted an All-Star in 2012 and 2013. After leaving Chicago, Noah’s career began to trend downward as he battled injuries regularly. New York and Memphis didn’t work out and his final season was spent with the Los Angeles Clippers, although he only played in five games.

Gallery

Former Florida Gators Men's Basketball: Joakim Noah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldt42_0cfiMdmr00

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinion

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Joakim Noah
Person
Derrick Rose
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Joakimnoah#Epsn#The Los Angeles Clippers
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah Says Watching Derrick Rose Tear His ACL Was Like 9/11

When Derrick Rose tore his ACL in 2012, the hopes of the Chicago Bulls returning to the top ended. The 2011 NBA MVP was still young, just started his career, and the future looked incredibly bright for him. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from fulfilling his potential, leaving the Bulls helpless...
NBA
New York Post

Lonzo Ball goes Instagram official with girlfriend amid promising Bulls start

Life is sweet for Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball. Not only is Chicago sitting pretty with a 6-1 start to the season, but Ball is also winning off the court. He made his relationship with girlfriend Ally Rossel Instagram official on Monday with photos of the couple at a Halloween party.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bulls are facing new challenges with Patrick Williams out — and a tough part of the schedule on deck

A slew of former Chicago Bulls players was introduced to the United Center crowd during the tribute to Joakim Noah on Thursday night, and many looked as if they could still give you some minutes off the bench. Thabo Sefalosha, 37, might provide some suffocating defense in a tight game. The 36-year-old Luol Deng appears fit enough to bury a baseline jumper on a moment’s notice. Even Artis ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

What is Joakim Noah's net worth as NBA star takes on new Bulls role?

After calling time on his NBA career earlier in the year, Joakim Noah has been announced as an ambassador for the Chicago Bulls, but what are his career earnings and net worth as he hangs up his trainers?. Joakim Noah retires from the NBA. Noah, a center was originally drafted...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

‘We keep the fight’: With the Chicago Bulls down by 19, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu lead a huge 4th-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114

You can’t tell by looking at the box score that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is playing in pain. Coming off a strong 26-point performance against the Utah Jazz, LaVine hasn’t shown any visible signs of distress since suffering torn ligaments in his left thumb one week ago. But LaVine can feel the difference, even if it’s not noticeable to the naked eye. “I can’t shoot the same,” he said ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls welcome back Joakim Noah with major announcement

The Chicago Bulls are honoring Joakim Noah on Thursday night at the United Center when they play the New York Knicks. With Noah returning to Chicago, the Bulls have also made a big announcement involving the legendary center. Noah will now be an official Bulls Ambassador. The team put out...
NBA
The Big Lead

Joakim Noah Compared Learning About the Derrick Rose ACL Injury to 9/11

Joakim Noah is on the latest episode of ESPN's The Lowe Post podcast. Lowe asked Noah what he remembered about the ACL injury that Rose suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. Noah compared how he felt when he heard the news to how he felt when he saw the plane hit the tower on 9/11. And yes, he seems to know how that sounds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Joakim Noah has funny comment on why he won’t be an NBA coach

Joakim Noah offered a funny comment Thursday about why he has no plans to be an NBA coach. The Chicago Bulls on Thursday announced that they are appointing Noah as an official Bulls ambassador. Noah will work with the team to connect with the city of Chicago and contribute to the community. He was set to be honored throughout the team’s game against the New York Knicks later that night.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy