Public Health

Cumulative COVID Cases Exceed 11K on Big Island, DOH Reports

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 83,832. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. A total of 38 new infections were identified on...

myaustinminnesota.com

MDH reports 43rd COVID-19 related death in Mower County Tuesday; 53 additional cases for cumulative total of 6,752

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that Mower County has recorded its 43rd COVID-19 related death in an individual 35-39 years of age, and they added that the county recorded 6,533 confirmed and 219 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 6,752 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 53 from Monday. Health officials stated that over 796,600 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,364 New Cases, 14 More Deaths Over 96 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths over the past 96 hours. The multiple days of data come after issues with the state’s database Monday and Tuesday. There have been 8,878 total hospitalizations and 133,256 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,324. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tech issue delays DOH COVID-19 report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A technical issue has delayed the daily COVID-19 case report for Nov. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department of Health plans to provide a three-day update with COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, there were 75 new […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Test Positivity Rate Falls Below 2% For First Time in Months

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 84,364. No new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 12 new infections were identified on the Big Island Monday. The state’s seven-day average is now 115 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

Welcome Back: Hawai´i Opens Arms to Vaccinated Tourism

The state of Hawai´i has welcomed back vaccinated tourists. While there was no travel ban in effect like the one that existed for a large portion of 2020, Governor David Ige in August made public comments discouraging any non essential travel to the Hawaiian Islands. The reason was the worst surge of the pandemic, caused by the Delta variant.
TRAVEL
bigislandnow.com

152 New Cases

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 84,295. Ten new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. A total of 33 new infections were identified on the Big Island Saturday. The state’s seven-day average is now 119 new cases daily, with a test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Cumulative test results: 78 new cases, 53 hospitalized

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 155 tests performed on October 31. An additional 65 cases were also reported as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported October 30 – 31.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigislandnow.com

Water Notice or Nov. 9

Affected areas include customers along Akoni Pule Hwy, between but not including, Hawi Road and Kynnersly Road, including all side roads and lanes; Kapa’au, North Kohala, Hawaii. The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Honomakaʻu Road for Kohala High School between the hours...
POLITICS
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Eclipses 900 Total COVID-Related Deaths, With 10 Reported Saturday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 84,143. Ten new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. A total of 32 new infections were identified on the Big Island Saturday. The state’s seven-day average is now 119 new cases daily, with a test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Over 3.2M total people COVID-19 vaccinated in WI, known Delta cases surpass 11k

FRIDAY 10/29/2021 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 790,282 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,483 total COVID-19 deaths. Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,762 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 80 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 11,018 cases of B.1.617.2...
WISCONSIN STATE
bigislandnow.com

DOH Reports 97 New Cases Monday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 83,448. No new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. A total of 28 new infections were identified on the Big Island Monday. The state’s seven-day average is now 121 new cases daily, with a test...
PUBLIC HEALTH

