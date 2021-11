Southampton travel to Watford on Saturday and will be looking to extend an important unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games. Last weekend saw a 2-2 draw with Burnley and Wednesday’s loss to Chelsea in the League Cup did come with significant positives, but Ralph Hasenhuttl and his side will be targeting a return to winning ways against a Watford team close by in the top-flight table.

