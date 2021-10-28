LZ Granderson: Chappelle’s a victim only of his own poor judgment

"This is prob the only negative review of the Chappelle that leaves a mark, in part b/c it's in his hometown Yellow Springs News, an outlet that has never profiled him," The New York Times' Jason Zinoman tweets of the review in the Yellow Springs News. "'we are very protective of Dave,' its editor once told me. It ran as a letter to the editor." The review, titled "Dave Chappelle’s views on gender are problematic and hurtful," was written by Iden Crockett, a Black transgender woman who lives in the village of Yellow Springs. "I don’t know how a white person views blackface because I am not a white person," writes Crockett. "I can infer, from the reactions of the white people that I am close to, that they feel the same way that I do. Mr. Chappelle and the people that he is defending know how they feel when they see a transgender woman. They do not know how it feels to be a transgender woman hearing influential people make these sorts of statements. They could infer, if they felt like doing so, how we felt about it by observing our reactions. My reaction to hearing my life, my day-to-day existence, compared casually to one of the most infamous and widely condemned racist traditions in the country, was shock. It was outrage. It was heartbreak. Knowing that this is the way people in my community — and possibly now the entire country — see me has absolutely broken my heart...By endorsing the worldview of trans-exclusionary feminism and comparing trans female existence to performing in blackface, Dave Chappelle has told me, and the world, how it feels to be Dave Chappelle when he sees a trans woman. He told me that he feels that I am deliberately mocking women in order to reinforce the view of them as inferior."

13 DAYS AGO