LZ Granderson: Chappelle’s a victim only of his own poor judgment
By LZ Granderson Los Angeles Times
Herald & Review
6 days ago
There was a good 10-year stretch, from 1981 to 1991, in which Eddie Murphy was arguably the most successful comedian on the planet. And he spent a significant chunk of that decade making fun of gay men. A decade, mind you, that also ran concurrently with the height of...
50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
More than a week after Dave Chappelle’s controversial special, “The Closer,” aired on Netflix, a debate is still raging about whether the elite jokester should be cancelled for his allegedly homophobic comments. “Dear White People” showrunner, Jaclyn Moore, refuses to work for the streaming service in protest of Chappelle’s words regarding the LBGTQ community.
A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
A group of Netflix employees staged a trans-rights protest on Oct. 20 in response to a controversial special by the comedian Dave Chappelle. However, their “hate isn’t funny” signs were met with “We Like Jokes” signs defending the iconic stand-up comic. According to The New York Post, close to two...
"This is prob the only negative review of the Chappelle that leaves a mark, in part b/c it's in his hometown Yellow Springs News, an outlet that has never profiled him," The New York Times' Jason Zinoman tweets of the review in the Yellow Springs News. "'we are very protective of Dave,' its editor once told me. It ran as a letter to the editor." The review, titled "Dave Chappelle’s views on gender are problematic and hurtful," was written by Iden Crockett, a Black transgender woman who lives in the village of Yellow Springs. "I don’t know how a white person views blackface because I am not a white person," writes Crockett. "I can infer, from the reactions of the white people that I am close to, that they feel the same way that I do. Mr. Chappelle and the people that he is defending know how they feel when they see a transgender woman. They do not know how it feels to be a transgender woman hearing influential people make these sorts of statements. They could infer, if they felt like doing so, how we felt about it by observing our reactions. My reaction to hearing my life, my day-to-day existence, compared casually to one of the most infamous and widely condemned racist traditions in the country, was shock. It was outrage. It was heartbreak. Knowing that this is the way people in my community — and possibly now the entire country — see me has absolutely broken my heart...By endorsing the worldview of trans-exclusionary feminism and comparing trans female existence to performing in blackface, Dave Chappelle has told me, and the world, how it feels to be Dave Chappelle when he sees a trans woman. He told me that he feels that I am deliberately mocking women in order to reinforce the view of them as inferior."
Dave Chappelle is willing to talk. After Netflix employees staged a walk-out in reaction to comments in the 48-year-old comedian's recent special, The Closer, his rep tells ET that he is open to speaking to those who work at the streaming giant that are upset by his jokes. "Dave stands...
Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): After facing huge backlash over his Netflix special 'The Closer', comedian Dave Chappelle has finally addressed the controversy in a new stand-up video. In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special. He said that he has no problem meeting the transgender community but he...
On Oct. 20, hundreds of Netflix employees participated in a walkout to protest the release of Dave Chappelle’s new special, "The Closer." The special has been met with great controversy since its release due to the fact that he makes multiple comments and crude jokes targeting the LGBTQ+ community, specifically regarding transgender women. He is in hot waters water for making comments such as “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”
New York (CNN Business) — The Dave Chappelle comedy special, "The Closer," has thrust Netflix into its biggest crisis ever. It's a mess of the company's own making. Chappelle's special, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month, caused a firestorm inside and outside the company. It includes several jokes about trans people that some found deeply offensive. Netflix has stood by the special, even after it was criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and even Netflix's own employees.
