Hightstown Borough, Mercer County. To perform various maintenance duties as assigned; must be responsible and detail oriented, have the ability to follow oral and written direction and perform various manual and laboring work; must be knowledgeable in the operation of various tools and mechanical equipment. Requires a high school diploma and the ability to lift 100 pounds. Valid NJ Driver’s License is required; CDL a plus. Salary dependent on qualifications (salary range: $15-$35 per hour). Applications are available on the Borough website at www.hightstownborough.com. Please e-mail your application/resume to the attention of the Borough Clerk (priggio@hightstownborough.com). All applications are due by November 30, 2021. No phone calls. Hightstown Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

