Kyler Murray Hopes to be 1-0 Thursday to Reach 8-0

By Howard Balzer
 6 days ago
Perhaps Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and Packers has lost some of its luster because of the injury or COVID news affecting both teams this week. But it doesn’t take away from the game’s importance or the fact that the teams have a combined 13-1 record.

In fact, the two clubs enter the game with a combined .929 winning percentage, which is tied for the third-highest combined winning percentage by teams entering a regular-season prime-time game in Week 8 or later since 1970.

The winner of each of the previous matchups with a combined .929 or better winning percentage advanced to the Super Bowl that season.

In Week 8 of the 2015 season, Green Bay (6-0) was at Denver (6-0) and the Broncos won, 29-10. In Week 11 of 2013, Kansas City (9-0) was at Denver (8-1) for a combined winning percentage of .944 and the Broncos also won, 27-17.

The other .929 game was in Week 9 of 2006 when Indianapolis (7-0) visited New England (6-1) and the Colts won 27-20.

Meanwhile, if the Cardinals win Thursday night, it will be the first 8-0 start in franchise history. In addition, at 24 years and 82 days old, quarterback Kyler Murray would become third-youngest quarterback ever to start and win each of his team’s first eight games of a season.

Only Miami’s Dan Marino in 1984 and the Rams’ Jared Goff in 2018 were younger. Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl in those seasons.

Marino was 23 years and 36 days old, while Goff was 24/14.

Dan Marino
