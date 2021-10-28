Riders Republic: How to Invite Friends

When I was a kid, I had a really strong obsession with action sports. Watching athletes engage in death-defying stunts for gold always took my breath way. I would watch the X-Games every year on ESPN, I owned every SSX and Tony Hawk’s title available on PlayStation 2. It had been a really long time since I’d seen an extreme sports game that really appealed to the extreme sports fan in me. Fortunately, Ubisoft has come along with something that I can only call incredible. This game was on my radar back when it was first announced, so I was disappointed when it was delayed from its February release to this Fall. I remained hopeful nonetheless. I’m happy to report that I wasn’t disappointed. The developers at Ubisoft have really captured lightening in a bottle with Riders Republic, truly a love letter to adrenaline and all things extreme.

