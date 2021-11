The best racing games are the ones that you can buckle up and lose yourself in for hours, never getting bored of them as you go as fast as you possibly can. Whether you’re looking for a simulation, a bombastic arcade racer or a family friendly karting game, the genre as a whole is a lot more complex than just putting pretty cars in pretty places.There’s a lot of nuance between the best racing games to make them all worthwhile, even if you’re already dedicated to one particular series and style.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO