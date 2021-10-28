CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silgan plastic packaging sales outpacing pre-pandemic levels

By Jim Johnson
plasticsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilgan Holdings Inc.'s plastic packaging business continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels as the company performs "at a very high level in a very challenging environment," according to the company's CEO. Silgan has a three-pronged approach toward business: dispensing and specialty closures, plastic containers and metal containers. "While we expect...

