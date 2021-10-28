CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia top investor Vivendi asks for board discussion on revamp-source

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi has asked for an extraordinary board meeting at the Italian telecoms group to discuss the proposed reorganisation of TIM’s businesses, a source close...

Vivendi seeks clarity over Telecom Italia strategy

Telecom Italia’s board was reportedly ordered to hold an extraordinary meeting by its largest shareholder Vivendi, following a cut in its 2021 guidance. Bloomberg reported investors were stunned by Telecom Italia’s decision to cut its core profit guidance and Vivendi is now seeking clarity on CEO Luigi Gubitosi’s plans to turnaround the operator’s fortunes.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Vivendi Committed to TIM Despite Disappointing Results -Source

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is committed to supporting Italy's biggest telecoms group despite its disappointing financial results, a source close to the French media group said on Wednesday. The comments came after TIM posted a decline in revenues and core profits for the third quarter.
BUSINESS
Telecom Italia cuts outlook as conditions deteriorate

Telecom Italia cut its core profit outlook for the full year, reflecting deteriorating domestic market conditions as it faces up to ongoing aggressive competition across the fixed and mobile market in Italy. The operator’s forecast remained at a single-digit decline in core earnings, but instead of the low-to-mid range previously...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
