CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are conducting an investigation regarding the online solicitation of a child by an adult. On...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and Fillmore in Topeka, according to Lt. Kelvin Johnson. Officers arrived and met with several people in the area and located one...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man accused of fraudulent use of credit card

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged computer crime and have made an arrest. On Friday, police arrested 32-year-0ld Tyler D. Chalfant of Atchison. He is being held on requested charges of unlawful use of a financial card, computer crimes and theft in connection to the fraudulent use of a...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3100 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Robbins Motor Company reported an unknown male...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Osage County, KS
City
Effingham, KS
City
Ozawkie, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Kan. boy hit by alleged drunk driver while trick-or-treating is home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Halloween accident arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian of Wichita. Just after 9p.m. Sunday, police working in the area of Douglas and Broadview were alerted by a citizen that someone had been hit by a car, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Police located a 4-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man who fled fatal crash, fire set for arraignment hearing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and fire will make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 43-year-old Russell W. Polk, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30p.m. on March 31, 2020, 911 dispatch was notified...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Family of man killed by police sues Topeka for $10 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by Topeka police in September 2017 has filed a federal lawsuit against the city seeking $10 million. The parents of Dominique White are also asking for $4.790 to cover the cost of his funeral. Topeka authorities cleared officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse of criminal wrongdoing after the shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#County Jail#Jefferson County Deputies
Hutch Post

Trick or Treat: 15-year-olds jailed for Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teenagers in connection with a home robbery on Halloween. Just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Gage on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Kelvin Johnson. The victim...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Suspect in shooting that injured Kan. girl due back in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the drive-by shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl is scheduled to return to court Monday ahead of preliminary hearing, according to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney's office. Byron Purcell, 25 of Wichita, is charged with criminal discharge of...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Women in Kan. House want charged male lawmaker to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Six women in the Kansas House and a former female member are calling on a male lawmaker to resign after being charged with domestic battery and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. The seven Democrats calling for freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Police ID 17-year-old Kan. boy who died in weekend shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old Wichita boy was killed over the weekend in a shooting. Wichita Police said the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday near Kellogg and Seneca streets. Officers found Diego Benitez dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe drugs were part of the motive for...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas woman who died in crash on Halloween

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Halloween crash have identified the victim as 38-year-old Clenea Meairs of Wichita, according Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, a Dodge truck was southbound Seneca at 63rd Street South in south Wichita. As the the truck traveled though the intersection with...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man dead, baby among 3 injured in rollover crash

GREELEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Greeley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol that a 2011 Kia Rio driven by Arrianna Patterson, 20, Tribune, was westbound on Kansas 96 at County Road 24. The car traveled left of center, left the roadway to the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Haven hires new police officer

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven Police Department has filled a vacancy in its force. The Haven City Council approved the hiring of Steven Phillips to the force, pending his completion of his certification from KLETC. The council also approved the new ordinance regarding control of weeds and grass in city...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Judge orders mental exam for Kan. lawmaker after battery charge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas lawmaker who has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation Monday after he was charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother at his grandfather’s home. Magistrate Judge James Phelan said Democratic...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy