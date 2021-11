To this day, "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" remains one of the most defining games of its era. Involving revolutionary ways for players to master platforming by controlling time, the game was a critical and financial success, and also helped revive the series. Because of the positive reception, "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" spawned 9 follow-up games which included both mainline sequels, and a collection of spin-offs. The series' sales figures waned in its later years, leading many to speculate whether or not another title would ever be made. Given that "The Sands of Time" remains a beloved game, Ubisoft announced that it would be getting a remake at last year's Ubisoft Forward Play event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO