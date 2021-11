TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that October continued the trend of Kansas’ total tax collections being more than the estimate as total tax collections were $662.7 million for the month. That is 18.7%, or $104.2 million, more than the estimate. That is also $66.1 million, or 11.1%, more than the same month of last year, according to a media release from the Kansas Dept. of Revenue.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO