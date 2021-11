I Am Bread free Download PC Game (Full Version) Surgeon Simulator’s creators have created a prequel. It is an adventure with a hero unlike any other! “I am Bread” is the epic tale of how a piece of bread became toast. Follow the brave, scrumpy adventurer from the kitchen to the home of his unsuspecting owner, and out into the world. This bread will go where no bread before. You’ll become a bread ninja as you learn to master bread’s unique control system. Your environment is designed to be challenging but reliable so you can master the most complex and intricate maneuvers.

