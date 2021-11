Kendo UI makes it possible to go from a basic idea to a full-fledged app, thanks to a massive component library. We’re talking well over 100 components that are ready for you to drop into your app at will, whether it’s React, Angular or Vue you’re working in — they just work. That is because Kendo UI is actually a bundle of four JavaScript libraries, each built natively for their respective framework. But more than that, as we’ve covered before, the components are super themeable to the extent that you can make them whatever you want.

