Florida State

Kirby Smart, offensive players discuss upcoming game against Florida

By Kevin Kelley
sicemdawgs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUGA football head coach Kirby Smart and two offensive players, James Cook and Kearis Jackson, spoke with the media on Wednesday about the Bulldogs’ 2021 game against the Florida Gators. Georgia and Florida will square off on Saturday, Oct. 30 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. (Buy Tickets)....

www.sicemdawgs.com

