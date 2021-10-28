CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 Development Announcement

By Spencer Cox
Photography Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be a Nikon announcement day without at least one development announcement! This time it’s for the long-awaited 400mm f/2.8 telephoto prime. Nikon says this lens will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, turning it into a 560mm f/4. Nikon hasn’t said much else about the 400mm f/2.8. We...

photographylife.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Review: A Perfect Fit

With Sigma’s latest release, the company is going back to basics to deliver a standard wide-to-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount crop-sensor cameras. Does it have any flash or is it nothing more than a simple kit lens?. Design and Build Quality. The first thing that struck...
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Sigma announces 18-50mm f/2.8 Contemporary lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras

This morning, Sigma announced the upcoming release of the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for E-mount and L-mount APS-C cameras. Ideal for travel and day-to-day shooting, this new lens offers a high-quality, versatile, extremely compact option for crop-sensor mirrorless camera users. Coming in at less than three inches long and weighing just over 10 ounces, it is the smallest and lightest f/2.8 standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sigma launches world's smallest f/2.8 zoom lens for APS-C cameras

If you own a small APS-C camera like the Sony A6600 or Sony ZV-E10 and need an affordable, everyday zoom lens, then Sigma's new 18-50mm f/2.8 lens could become your new default choice. The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary, to give the lens its full name, has been designed...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon#Flickr#Slr Cameras#Prime Lens#Software#Tc Vr S#Nikkor
petapixel.com

Sigma Unveils the Smallest f/2.8 Zoom for APS-C: 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN

Sigma has announced the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens which it bills as the smallest and lightest f/2.8 zoom lens for APS-C format mirrorless cameras on the market. Available for both E-mount and L-Mount, the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN is also Sigma’s first APS-C size mirrorless zoom lens, the new optic has an equivalent zoom range of 27-75mm that the company says makes it ideal for a wide range of photo and video applications including landscapes, portraits, street photography, architecture, and events. Thanks to a closer focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8, it is also suitable for macro-style close-up photography.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye VR Demo

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. A couple of weeks ago Canon Asia posted a VR demonstration of the brand-new Canon...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z fc is not the company's first attempt at making a retro-inspired modern camera, but it seems like they have gotten a lot more right this time around than with the Df, which received mixed reviews. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance you can expect from it in real-world usage.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fstoppers

A Look at the New Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom Lens

A 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse of choice for a lot of creatives, offering a wide maximum aperture and a versatile range of focal lengths. However, they are often rather expensive. Samyang's new 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom comes in at a price significantly lower than many first-party options, making it an intriguing alternative option, and this excellent video review takes a first look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S Overview

Manufacturer description: The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S gives users an extremely useful 24-120mm range focal length and S-line optical quality. This 5x zoom lens is ideal for landscapes, events, weddings and portraits as well as for video and content creators. With a constant f/4 aperture, the lens attains beautiful rendering with large bokeh, especially in the telephoto range. The 24-120mm f/4 is the lightest lens in its class, weighing 630g, and combines portability and versatility to make it a great travel companion.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon India has leaked the Z 9 specs: 45MP, 8K/60p, 120fps, 20fps Raw

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) EN-EL18c battery, and a new battery (EN-EL18x) that can be charged through camera USB-C. Car/motorcycle AF tracking, animal and people AI AF, as low as -7 EV. Improved articulated screen. Two CFExpress memory cards. Third joystick/selector added. New shooting modes. Shutter sound level control. **This...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The New Nikon 100-400mm Isn’t the Only Thing to Get Excited About

With Nikon’s announcement today of the new Nikon z9, there are some other cool things to support it. For starters, we saw the new Nikon 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 VR Z S lens in a closed meeting. That’s coming this year. There’s also the new 24-120mm f4 lens, which we’ve asked to test. Plus, there’s a new F to Z adapter coming; but that’s probably less exciting. But maybe the most crucial is the new 400mm f2.8 with a built-in teleconverter that is coming. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon Z 9 announced. Here is the spec comparison with the Sony A1

The Sony A1 got one more competitor today: Nikon officially announced the new Z9. An official Sony A1 vs Nikon Z9 specs comparison can be seen here. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Samyang AF 12mm F/2 X Lens Announced For Fujifilm X-Mount

Samyang has launched its first AF lens for Fujifilm X-Mount. The Samyang AF 12mm f/2 X is a new ultra-wide-angle lens designed for Fujifilm X-Mount mirrorless cameras that will be exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Holdan. Samyang’s first AF lens for Fuji X-mount mirrorless cameras (with APS-C...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S telephoto zoom camera lens

Nikon has today announced the release of its new The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S telephoto zoom expanding the ever-growing NIKKOR Z S-Line series of lenses. Features of the new Nikon Z telephoto zoom camera lens include a focal length at the maximum telephoto position becomes 560 mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, and 800 mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x, while maintaining high resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Z9 teaser #4: Zero blackout viewfinder, fast burst modes and another look at the 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 S lens

Nikon USA has released its fourth and final teaser in its ongoing series to promote its forthcoming Z9 mirrorless camera system. As we’ve seen with each of the three previous teasers, this one only hints at what we can expect rather than outright telling us. Nikon has also posted a countdown timer for its Z9 online launch event.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Three new Z mount lenses prove Nikon is innovating again!

The new Nikon z 9 has stolen the headlines today, and rightly so. It looks and sounds like a stunning camera. However, some new Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced should equally excite Nikon fans. There’s no denying that Nikon has been rather quiet compared to their noisy...
RETAIL
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Will Officially Launch Tomorrow October 28th

Well, the moment all Nikon shooters have been waiting for has finally arrived. The new flagship Z 9 arrives tomorrow. For professional photographers and longtime Nikonians, this has been an eagerly awaited release. Unlike Nikon's existing mirrorless offerings, the Z 6II and Z 7II, along with their predecessors, the Z 9 is unequivocally expected to be the top of the line. We've already seen hints at its power in a trio of teaser commercials Nikon has released over the last month. The first teaser highlighted the articulation of the rear LCD screen. The second brought wildlife to the foray and the camera's ability to shoot 8K video, beyond the historically arbitrary limit of a half-hour, without suffering from overheating. The third trailer showed off the camera's new tracking autofocus system for sports and action photographers. And today, the company launched a fourth trailer that highlights the camera's ability to shoot blackout-free. You can check out the fourth and final teaser at this link.
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Nikon Z9 Announcement: The Peak of Nikon Mirrorless

On March 10, 2021, Nikon announced they were developing a flagship mirrorless camera. More than seven months later – after wild speculation, occasional leaks, and a handful of official teasers – the Z9 has been formally announced. And judging by what we know so far, this is a beast of a camera.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy