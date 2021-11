by Robbie Owens | CBS 11 FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – From the pantry to our pocketbooks, supply chain challenges impacting so much of our lives. And now add car repairs to the list. “Especially the parts that we go through all the time,” says Josh Esquivel at Cowtown Rover in Fort Worth, gesturing to a strut, “and air filters. We use those every day.” But now Esquivel says getting basic parts for everyday repairs has become a challenge. “Some days I’m like ‘I’ll call you when your air filters come in’ because I can’t have them for 3 or 4 days.” And just waiting...

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO