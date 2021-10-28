Patriots Unfiltered 10/28: NFL Week 8 Picks, Chargers Preview, Thursday Practice Report

As is always the case, injuries are starting to become the big story in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, already reeling at 3-3, listed 20 players on their initial injury report for this week. Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury on his game-winning throw against New England. Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is banged up yet again. And on and on it goes. The Baltimore Ravens scoff at those injury woes; despite rostering a backfield that would have looked devastating five years ago, Baltimore throttled the Chargers in what was supposed to be a marquee matchup. Buffalo’s recent veneer of invincibility was shattered by a heavy dose of Derrick Henry, and the Cardinals, though they didn’t have Kliff Kingsbury, among others, because of COVID-19, walloped Cleveland to remain the league’s only unbeaten team. Oh, and Urban Meyer got his first win in the pros. Congratulations to him. Let’s get to Week 7’s games.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO