Patriots Unfiltered 10/28: NFL Week 8 Picks, Chargers Preview, Thursday Practice Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune-in as we preview Sunday's New England Patriots game against the Los Angeles Chargers. We...

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game. Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest. This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season. The worst call of the day now has some...
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Chargers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game

Mac Jones will lead the Patriots against Justin Herbert and the Chargers in their Week 8 matchup Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 54-13 rout of the Jets in Week 7. The 23-year-old rookie quarterback will look to make more strides this week against LA's defense, but New England (3-4) will likely have more success running the ball; the Chargers are 31st in the NFL against the run.
nbcboston.com

Patriots Report Card: Defense Delivers in Upset of Chargers

Perry's Report Card: Pats defense shines against Herbert's Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots showed up at SoFi Stadium for a midterm exam Sunday. Pass and they would be in the mix to finish near the top of the class. No guarantees. Just in the mix. Fail and it might not be curtains on the year, but it would be a steep uphill climb the rest of the way. Stressful. Not what you're looking for.
bostonnews.net

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful = Unlikely to play.
Yardbarker

NFL Week 7: Picks and preview

As is always the case, injuries are starting to become the big story in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, already reeling at 3-3, listed 20 players on their initial injury report for this week. Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury on his game-winning throw against New England. Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is banged up yet again. And on and on it goes. The Baltimore Ravens scoff at those injury woes; despite rostering a backfield that would have looked devastating five years ago, Baltimore throttled the Chargers in what was supposed to be a marquee matchup. Buffalo’s recent veneer of invincibility was shattered by a heavy dose of Derrick Henry, and the Cardinals, though they didn’t have Kliff Kingsbury, among others, because of COVID-19, walloped Cleveland to remain the league’s only unbeaten team. Oh, and Urban Meyer got his first win in the pros. Congratulations to him. Let’s get to Week 7’s games.
profootballnetwork.com

Patriots vs. Chargers prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 8 game

Making a prediction for this Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is made tough by the recent performances of the two teams. After the Patriots pushed the Cowboys and Buccaneers all the way, can they go into LA and upset the Chargers? Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds for Patriots vs. Chargers and what channel you can watch the game on.
Patriots.com

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Hunter Henry grabbed a touchdown in his fourth-straight game on Sunday against the Jets, as the free-agent tight end continues to show growing chemistry with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, especially in the red zone. For the season, Henry is second on the team with 24 catches through seven games, a pace that could put him around his career-best (60 catches) if he can keep it up.
Week 8 NFL game picks: Cardinals stay perfect with win over Packers; Patriots upset Chargers

ML: +230 · 6-1 WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) The Cardinals could be catching the Packers at the right time. Left tackle David Bakhtiari still might not quite be ready for this game and Jaire Alexander's absence looms even larger. No team's perimeter passing game tests a secondary's depth more than the Arizona's. The Green Bay defense has proven resourceful despite huge workloads for pickups like Rasul Douglas and Isaac Yiadom, while the right side of the offensive line was dominated by Washington last week. Recent signees like Jaylon Smith and Whitney Mercilus are seeing significant playing time, too. The Cardinals' strengths, including a varied pass rush, match up well against the Packers' offensive line, and it's a rare game where Aaron Rodgers isn't the best playmaking quarterback.
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: 15 Players Limited In First Week 8 Practice

DT Carl Davis (hand) DT Davon Godchaux (finger) LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle) TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) CB Shaun Wade (concussion) Andrews and Bourne are new additions to the injury report. The former has been the lone constant in a constantly rotating offensive line this season, playing every snap at center through seven games. The latter threw a touchdown pass and hauled in a 46-yard reception during Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.
Patriots.com

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots. On facing the Patriots... "They beat us really bad in all three phases last year. Everybody knows that. We are aware of what happened last year. We've got to try to stop them because they are going to try to do the same thing."
