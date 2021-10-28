CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing spooky about going to the vet: Shedd Aquarium shares behind-the-scenes look at snakes receiving check-ups

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There’s nothing spooky about going to the vet, and to prove it, the Shedd Aquarium is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a preventative care exam for its two green tree pythons, Ivy and Jasmine.

Preventative care for aquatic animals isn’t that different from the care people receive, the Shedd said in a statement. This was a routine exam where Shedd’s animal health team took measurements, checked the eyes, examined the body condition, and collected blood samples – except the patients were two snakes that are fully grown at five feet long or 60 inches in length!

Shedd Resident Veterinarian Dr. Anthony Cerreta and the animal health team also took x-ray scans of the green tree pythons to provide a closer look to view the inside of their body non-invasively to monitor the animal.

According to the Shedd, preventative care for aquatic animals allows the veterinary team to collect baseline data on the animals that call the aquarium home. Shedd’s commitment to preventative care includes monitoring from the caretakers who work most closely with these animals to ensure even the slightest changes are documented so veterinarians can diagnose and treat any problems as soon as possible.

Ivy and Jasmine, green tree pythons at Shedd Aquarium, received a clean bill of health. While these animals can’t be found in a specific exhibit at the aquarium, they serve as ambassador animals, which means they spend their time either behind the scenes or throughout the building with animal care team members, the Shedd said. Ambassador animals help educate guests and provide them with up-close experiences that build their compassion, curiosity, and conservation for the aquatic animal world.

