CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia Extends Detention Of Crimean Tatar Leader Another 2 1/2 Months

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in Russia-annexed Crimea has extended the detention of Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal until January 23, his lawyer Mykola Polozova said. Dzhelyal was arrested with four colleagues in early September on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline and initially ordered held for two...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Russian Foreign Intelligence chief, CIA head meet in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin held a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss the counterterrorism effort, the foreign intelligence service said. The meeting was held on Tuesday at Washington's initiative. "They focused on cross-departmental cooperation in...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Turkmen Opposition Activist Missing In Russia

Noted Turkmen opposition activist Azat Isakov, who for several years has lived in Russia's Moscow region, has been reported missing after mysteriously disappearing last month. The Chronicles Of Turkmenistan website quoted the exiled opposition politician Chemen Ore as saying the 37-year-old Isakov had been missing since October 20. Ore said...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Crimean Tatar#The Crimean Tatar#Pro Moscow#Federal Security Service#Interfax#Simferopol#Ukrainian#Anti Russian#Kremlin#Rfe Rl Inc
AFP

Pentagon watches possible Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

The Pentagon is monitoring the Ukraine region closely amid reports of a new buildup of Russian troops on the country's border, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday. According to The Washington Post, US officials are concerned over unexplained movements of Russian military units in the area. Videos posted on social media show military trains and truck convoys moving tanks and missiles in Russia's southwest near Ukraine. A US official, speaking on the basis of anonymity, confirmed that there had been some movement, though not as large as the surge in Moscow's forces early this year.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
USNI News

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Biden kept promise made

During the 2020 presidential campaign two slogans were often heard - “Promises Made, Promises Kept” from the Republicans and “Build Back Better” from the Democrats. Now President Joe Biden can also claim a kept promise. The Taliban is back in control of Afghanistan and is much stronger with all the military equipment we left behind. They have certainly been - built back better.
AUBURNDALE, FL
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border.Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. “Men women and children legally entering or returning...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

How Swedish, UK and U.S. governments' manipulated justice systems

When I first saw Julian Assange in Belmarsh prison, in 2019, shortly after he had been dragged from his refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy, he said, "I think I am losing my mind." He was gaunt and emaciated, his eyes hollow and the thinness of his arms was emphasized by...
WORLD
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy