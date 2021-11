The Oswego State women’s basketball team is gearing up for their upcoming season. After a long hiatus they know that they need to relearn how to play with each other, as well as acclimate the new players to the team. This year they have nine freshman players on the roster and three sophomore players. With their roster being composed of a majority of players who have not played at the collegiate level, they know it is important that those players get used to the play style of the team as well as their teammates.

