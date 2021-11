UK prime minister Boris Johnson believes the air transport industry needs to be more ambitious in its targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage. Addressing the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow on 2 November, Johnson cited the global target for SAF to make up 10% of aviation fuel usage by 2030 – which was adopted by 60 companies in the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition in September – saying everyone should be “far, far more ambitious” when it comes to de-carbonising the sector.

