Kelly Dodd Slams Heather Dubrow As A Liar For Comments Heather Made In Real Housewives Tell-All Book

By Kay
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
Let’s face it, Real Housewives of Orange County has been a dumpster fire for quite a few years now. And that’s mostly thanks to now former housewife Kelly Dodd . Kelly has always been flat out mean to her castmates and she always hits below the belt. I think the only time I really enjoyed what Kelly had to say was when she famously called Emily Simpson’s husband a “little twerp.” But eventually, she went from a train wreck of entertainment to just plain train wreck.

It didn’t help that Kelly’s off screen antics on social media were problematic . That’s putting it mildly. Just one of her outlandish behaviors? When coronavirus hit, she went full on loony toons and constantly posted insensitive takes on the virus . She faced backlash, but continued to do it. After mocking Black Lives Matter to transphobia , Kelly’s time as a housewife was officially up . Despite her denial . She was fired and rumors swirled that none other than Heather Dubrow negotiated getting Kelly out for her to be back in for season 16 . It didn’t help that Kelly accused Heather’s son of given her conronavirus .

Whether she got her Kelly or not, Heather was seemingly over Kelly’s sh** by the time she was interviewed for the latest housewives tell-all, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It . In the book, Heather said of Kelly, “Kelly talks about Black people, she talks about ISIS, she talks about Jews — I don’t understand why she’s Teflon?” As reported by Page Six , Kelly didn’t take too kindly to that and went on off on her Instagram stories.

Kelly ranted, “I have a real problem with Heather Dubrow commenting on seasons that, I didn’t film with her for four years, and she’s commenting on bull crap. She claimed she never watched the show after she left so is she lying? Why would she be talking trash about me for things she says I did during seasons she wasn’t involved in and allegedly never saw?” Uhh, because there is such a thing as social media and you are all over it, Kelly. It’s hard to escape you when you’re constantly having meltdowns on all your social media platforms.

Kelly then posted a pic of the book and used the text “this is bull” with a poop emoji. She continued, “They clearly try to make her look good and me look bad. Why are they letting her comment on seasons she was not even on?” Who are “they”? The author of the book? Bravo producers? They aren’t going to censor Miss Fancy Pants Heather coming for you! You made your bed, Kelly. Now you can lay in it.

Kelly concluded that she wasn’t being “bitter” but rather trying to “defend” herself. Which she said she will be doing on her latest podcast episode. It’s truly doubtful that anyone will be listening so Kelly can continue to shout into the void, where she belongs.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK HEATHER IS A LIAR? DO YOU THINK SHE GOT KELLY FIRED IN ORDER TO COME BACK TO THE SHOW? ARE YOU COMPLETELY SICK OF KELLY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Kelly Dodd Slams Heather Dubrow As A Liar For Comments Heather Made In Real Housewives Tell-All Book appeared first on Reality Tea .

