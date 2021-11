Now I remember how it was when my kids were still at home! Especially when they were younger. Child care was a big issue for me as a single dad with 3 kids of 8, 11 & 14. Fortunately Mitchell my oldest was there to keep an eye on things, but even that was tough for him and me. With the pandemic and so many parents having their kids at home has really put folks in a difficult situation. Now that many are headed back to work it gets even tougher. Parents of younger children are really struggling with the cost and effectiveness of child care. Congress continues to debate a spending package that would expand child care and provide universal pre-K, parents across the U.S. are struggling to find ways to pay for the child care they desperately need right now. For more read below.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO