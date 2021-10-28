CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Two men charged with malicious assault in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Valley area men face felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the afternoon hours of October 27, 2021, deputies responded to an assault complaint in Kimberly. When deputies arrived, they located a victim who had lacerations to his head. A statement was taken, which was corroborated by video surveillance at the residence. It was determined two men armed with a firearm and a knife came to the home and confronted the victim resulting in a physical altercation. Due to the nature, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau took over the investigation.

Joseph E Given, 56 of Falls View, and Austin Given, 25 of Montgomery, were charged with the felony offenses of Malicious Assault and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Joseph was also charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Both men were arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court and failed to post a $25,000 bond (each). Joseph Given was also currently on bond for an incident in weeks prior. That bond has been revoked.

