YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul says it’s “karma” that Claressa Shields lost her second MMA fight after she said she would “embarrass” him if they were to spar.There has been trash talk between the pair for months and the GWOAT has said it would be a “slap in the face” to be on one of Paul’s undercards.So it’s no surprise that the YouTuber has revelled in Shields’ first MMA loss. The boxer and MMA fighter fell to a defeat at the hands of Abigail Montes on Wednesday by split decision. It was the first time the American has lost...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO