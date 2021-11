The girlfriend of a Florida man accused of killing his son last month has been arrested on a manslaughter charge, police announced this week. Authorities found Noah Godleski, 12, dead in the laundry room of his Palm Bay, Florida home on Oct. 22, according to News 6. His father, Jason Godleski, 33, had notified authorities about the death, though police said they believe that the boy had been dead for some time at that point. According to News 3, Godleski made the call from the lobby of the police station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO