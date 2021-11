Socks To Be You opened in October in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The footwear retailer sells assorted socks, including patterned and themed pairs. The store is currently running a special where customers can purchase three pairs of socks for $20. Socks To Be You is on the second level of the mall next to Starbucks. 972-668-4900. No website is available for the store yet.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO