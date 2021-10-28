CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Memory: Infinite Releases November 11 on PC

By Amie Gammons
futuregamereleases.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over! The much-anticipated release date for Bright Memory: Infinite has finally been announced. This new update will be available on November 11th via Steam and GOG, retailing at $19.99. Current owners of the original game can download it as well. Bright Memory: Infinite is a new...

