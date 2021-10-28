CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dusk Switch launch trailer

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDusk has come to Switch, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. New Blood Interactive brought the shooter to Switch today. Battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants & even darker forces as you attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Riders Republic the vibrant launch trailer is here

Even though it’s still a little while until release, Ubisoft has already closed the spicy launch trailer Riders Republic put on the net. This puts us in the right mood for the open world trend sport title. Riders Republic out October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Apex Legends Launch Trailer for the “Escape” Update

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment show the launch trailer for the “Escape” update for Apex Legends. This is mainly dedicated to the latest map, which attracts with sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and breathtaking panoramas. However, danger lurks everywhere on the fourth and largest map of the Apex games, and not just from the newest legend, Ash, a deadly simulacrum of the woman who once called Dr. Ashleigh Reid was.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dying Light Platinum Edition - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Dying Light: Platinum Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch, featuring HD Rumble support, touchscreen support, gyro aiming, local and online co-op, and motion controls. Check out the launch trailer for the zombie survival game, with the Dying Light: Platinum Edition featuring the full game, as well as The Following expansion, the Bozak Horde which is a challenging game mode with its own story, two additional quarantine zones, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Souldiers: Official Nintendo Switch + PC Release Window Trailer

Enjoy the latest trailer for Souldiers, a 16-bit-style pixel-art Metroidvania from developer Dear Villagers that features Soulslike combat and challenging platforming gameplay. You can play as either a Scout, Caster, or Archer class. It's coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Retro#Eshop#Dusk Switch#New Blood Interactive#Ui#Ux
Eurogamer.net

Dusk on Switch: a beautifully nightmarish modern retro shooter

Dusk is a dark, pixelated, nightmarish boomer shooter - and it left a strong impact when it first shipped on PC back in 2018. In fact, it's one of my top ten games of that year, and it's still brilliant even today. On the surface, the game looks like it stepped right out of 1997, doing a remarkable job of capturing the Quake aesthetic, but beneath the hood, you may be surprised to learn that this is actually a Unity engine project. That's no problem for a modern PC, but what about Nintendo Switch? Dusk is coming soon to the console hybrid and I'm happy to report that the Switch conversion is excellent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Monomals, the puzzle-platformer game that blends fishing and music creation, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In Monomals, choose from a variety of different styles of music, collect adorable and melodious Monomals, then create music with them in a quest to become the greatest animal DJ.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Launch Trailer

The latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Houses of Ashes, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the unsettling launch trailer for the horror game. The story of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes takes place in Iraq, circa 2003. In the shadows of the Zagros mountains, Special Forces are hunting for weapons of mass destruction when they are attacked. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, the game's protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. The story follows the five members of the cast as they are compelled to team up with their enemies from the world above to survive the monsters from the world below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Danganronpa Decadence' Switch Collection Trailer Reveals Gameplay

Japanese video game company Spike Chunsoft has announced that the Danganronpa game series has sold over five million copies worldwide. In addition, fans got to see a trailer for the new Danganronpa Decadence Switch collection, which had been first announced at the Nintendo Direct E3 in June of this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spectacular Sparky - Launch Trailer

Join Sparky, an intergalactic bounty hunter, in this platformer shooter game available now for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a look as Sparky blasts his way through the galaxy. Spectacular Sparky features 24 challenging levels across five different worlds, and each level ends with a bombastic boss battle. Sparky gets to use powerful weapons like blasters, flamethrowers, and homing missiles, and he occasionally rides on a variety of unique vehicles like a spaceship, a hang glider, and a lava jet ski.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

My Friend Peppa Pig - Launch Trailer

Join Peppa, Mummy and Daddy Pig, Suzy, and more in My Friend Peppa Pig, the interactive story-driven experience that's available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay, character customization, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Panorama Cotton for PS4, Switch launches October 29

Shoot ’em up Panorama Cotton will launch digitally for PlayStation 4 and Switch on October 29, publisher ININ Games announced. Strictly Limited Games will also sell physical editions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Switch:. Standard Edition (€29.99) -limited to 2,500 copies for Switch and 1,500 copies for PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Space Crew: Legendary Edition launch trailer

Publisher Curve Games and developer Runner Duck Games have shared a launch trailer for Space Crew: Legendary Edition. The original title previously went live on Switch, but the Legendary Edition is a free expansion for all players. Here’s everything you need to know about Space Crew: Legendary Edition:. Space Crew:...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] Action Puzzler ‘DUSK ’82: ULTIMATE EDITION’ Available Now

Back in May, New Blood Interactive had dropped a few crumbs on DUSK ’82, a throwback action/puzzler game in the vein of Chip’s Challenge (for those of you old enough to remember that one). Well, ahead of the long-awaited arrival of DUSK on the Nintendo Switch later this week, New Blood has announced DUSK ’82: ULTIMATE EDITION, which is available now on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Iron Harvest Launch Trailer for the Complete Edition

King Art Games and Prime Matter present the launch trailer for the complete edition of iron harvest. It shows what the title of the realtime strategy is all about and gets us in the mood. The Iron Harvest “Complete Edition” includes:. Four factions with four unique campaigns. 12 playable heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tormented Souls Will Launch for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Early 2022

Survival horror has certainly come back with a vengeance in recent years, but there’s still a large number of people who want experiences similar to what the genre used to be back in its golden years, with fixed camera titles such as the classic Resident Evil and Silent Hill games. A couple months ago, publisher PQube and developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital released Tormented Souls, which was exactly that kind of a horror experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Guardians of the Galaxy New Trailer Accompanying the Launch

Also during the official launch trailer Guardians of the Universe was published two weeks ago (all info here), Square Enix has pushed a trailer for the actual release of the game. It briefly and concisely explains the basic features of the actionadventure. Guardians of the Universe is available for all...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Chasing Static release window moved to Q1 2022 on Switch, new trailer

Chasing Static has been moved back on consoles, and will no longer be making its previously-announced Q3 2021 release window. We’ll now be seeing it on Switch in Q1 2022. Chasing Static technically hasn’t been delayed, as it just debuted on PC this week. However, it’ll be a bit longer until Ratalakia Games and Headware Games are ready to go with the Switch version.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

DUSK (Switch) Review

Everything old is new again. At least, that's what the current wave of retro-inspired indie games would have you believe. While a lot of games have released over the last ten years that have completely embraced the visual aesthetics of the ‘80s with gorgeous 8, 16, and 32-bit graphics, it was surprising to me that the era of the leap to 3D still remained somewhat untouched. But of course, the thirty-year cycle shall spin forevermore, and it seems like it's the dawn of a new retro revival era. It turns out that DUSK's attempt to resurrect traditional DOOM and Quake is one that deserves to be noticed and played. The Switch version certainly doesn't underperform here, making DUSK the October highlight of this year.
VIDEO GAMES

