CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary

Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli police kick Palestinians out of the al-Yusufiye...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Palestinians are Prisoners of their Own Narrative

In the Israel-Palestinian conflict, there are maximalist people on both sides: the people who want all of Israel/Palestine and don’t acknowledge that the other side has any legitimate rights over the land. But this is where the symmetry ends. Despite the maximalists among them, the Israelis have repeatedly agreed to settle for much less than everything, but the Palestinians have never agreed to settle for anything less than everything, leaving the Palestinians with practically nothing and leaving Israel with practically everything.
MIDDLE EAST
spectrumlocalnews.com

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories. The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Tuesday’s decision will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official Palestinian IDs. It’s one of a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security. Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to weaken its militant Hamas rivals ruling Gaza. But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and has shown no interest in reviving the long-dormant peace process.
MIDDLE EAST
KTAR.com

Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Mosque#East Jerusalem#Lion#Israeli#Jewish
US News and World Report

Palestinians Fear for Loved Ones' Remains as Israel Plans Jerusalem Park

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Sobbing and trying to cling to her son’s gravestone, Palestinian Jerusalemite Ola Nababteh was dragged away from Al-Yusufiyah cemetery by Israeli police as a digger truck levelled land for a new park behind her. Palestinians say the project encroaches on a centuries-old Muslim graveyard beneath the eastern...
MIDDLE EAST
Marietta Daily Journal

Israel approves 1,300 units for Palestinians in the West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel said Tuesday that it had approved the construction of 1,303 residential units for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. An Israeli representative did not confirm further details on Tuesday. According to media reports, only 170 residential units have received complete approval. According to Palestinian sources, the majority of these are permits that were already announced in August.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Suez crisis triggered Israel's first occupation of Gaza

Perched on his sofa in a windowless room, leaning forward on his cane, Bassam Barbakh said Israel's first military incursion into Gaza 65 years ago was seared into his memory. Israel's controversial history in the Palestinian enclave includes nearly four decades of occupation -- from 1967 to disengagement in 2005 -- and a blockade since 2007, the year Hamas Islamists seized the territory. 
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
The Independent

My husband’s hunger strike is for all Palestinians unjustly imprisoned by Israel

My husband, Shadi Abu Aker, has been on hunger strike for 61 days. He took this drastic step in protest at being detained by Israeli occupation authorities without charge or trial since 6 October 2020, a practice known as administrative detention.Some 500 Palestinians (out of roughly 4,600 prisoners) are currently detained without charge or trial, their liberty denied by a signed order of the Israeli military. It is indefinitely renewable.Now, Shadi faces the possibility of being force-fed by his jailers – as permitted by Israeli law but in violation of international human rights conventions – along with six other prisoners...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel looks to pass budget in major test for new government

Israeli lawmakers are set to begin marathon voting on Wednesday to try and pass the first national budget in three years, a major test for the fractious coalition government that was sworn in earlier this year after four divisive elections.Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would bring down the government and trigger yet another election, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his best opportunity to swiftly return to power.The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum and has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly. If Netanyahu and his allies can peel...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy