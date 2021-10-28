CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to expect around education at COP26

By Christina Kwauk
Brookings Institution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first two weeks of November, all eyes will be on Glasgow as the much-anticipated COP26—the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Convention on Climate Change—unfolds. While climate experts vary on their outlook for an optimistic outcome, one thing is clear: COP26 will be a deciding moment in...

www.brookings.edu

The Conversation U.S.

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Leer en español Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own. I worked for the United Nations for several years as a law and policy adviser and have been involved in international negotiations. Here’s what’s happening behind closed doors and why people are concerned that COP26 might not meet its goals. What is COP26? In 1992,...
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain View Voice

Why COP26 matters and what to look for

The “Conference of Parties” international climate convention happens every year. But this one, COP26 in Glasgow from Oct 31 - Nov 12, is particularly important because it’s the first five-year scheduled review of the national pledges made in Paris in 2015. Each country created its own “Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC),” essentially a promise to reduce emissions. Because it was generally understood that the first versions were just a starting point, the countries agreed to review and ideally strengthen their pledges every five years. This is Year Five. (1)
ENVIRONMENT
wmra.org

The COP26 summit to fight climate change is about to start. Here's what to expect

A climate extravaganza will get underway in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. President Biden will show up. So will other world leaders and a small city's worth of diplomats, business executives and activists. It's billed as a potential turning point in the struggle to avert the worst effects of climate change, and it has a curious name: COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings Institution

Around the halls: Examining the impact of what does (or doesn’t) happen at COP26

The 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) is scheduled to take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy. Brookings scholars from around the institution weigh in on how what does (or does not) happen at the conference will impact their area of expertise.
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

COP26 climate summit underway – what is it and what should you expect?

(KXAN) — The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is currently being held for its 26th year in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning on Sunday and lasting through November 12. This event is attended by nearly 200 world leaders and high level government officials whose primary goal is to come together and advance their climate goals.
ENVIRONMENT
advancedsciencenews.com

What’s the on the table at COP26?

Six years after the historic Paris Agreement was made to avoid the most disastrous effects of climate change by limiting global warming, delegates, leaders, activists, and scientists from over 200 countries will be meeting this week in Glasgow for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) climate change conference. The event...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, […]
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

COP26: What are the COVID rules?

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event's least enviable job - wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight COVID-19. More than 25,000 delegates are attending the U.N. talks - one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic - and organisers have implemented a raft of anti-virus measures including daily testing and mask wearing requirements.
WORLD
The Independent

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.The U.K. government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan, which is backed by countries...
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

What Businesses Need From COP26

As a major global climate summit gets underway in Scotland this week, the U.S. government is still trying to work out what climate policy will be able to get passed in Congress, Europe may have an energy crisis on its hands this winter, and grids and transportation infrastructure around the world are far from ready for the renewable energy revolution.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

What to watch on Day 3 at COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - After two days of speeches and announcements, world leaders departed the U.N. climate summit, leaving the nitty gritty of negotiations to country delegates. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday, Day 3 of the two-week COP26 summit in Glasgow:. PRIVATE FINANCE. Delegations will begin...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

What to know about COP26 in Glasgow

More than 100 world leaders — as well as thousands of diplomats and business leaders — are set to converge on Glasgow, Scotland, starting Oct. 31 to try to set new emissions reduction goals at the COP26 climate summit. Why it matters: It's an annual meeting, but this year's assembly...
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a vague commitment Sunday to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day Rome summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the final meeting communique, the Group of 20 leaders […]
ENVIRONMENT
PLOS Blogs Network

What is success? COP26 and beyond

“What’s COP?”, asked my friend last week. It’s a bit unfair of me to quote him: he lives abroad, where media coverage is likely to be less blanket-like than in the UK; I didn’t use the full acronym “COP26”; and I gave no context (in fact, he was asking about my health).
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

This historic $1.7 billion pledge will help Indigenous communities protect tropical forests

Indigenous and local communities protect more nature—around 21% of the land on Earth, by one estimate, and 80% of the world’s biodiversity—than countries do through national parks and forests. They also do it well: Deforestation rates in Indigenous territories in Latin America are as much as 50% lower than in other areas. But even though protecting forests is a critical part of fighting climate change, these communities receive less than 1% of the climate funding aimed at reducing deforestation.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 leaders vow new drive to save forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue for another fortnight to try to craft national plans to forestall the most devastating impacts of global warming. The summit's chair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the agreement on deforestation was pivotal to the overarching ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "These great teeming ecosystems â- these cathedrals of nature -- are the lungs of our planet," he was expected to say in Glasgow, according to Downing Street.
ENVIRONMENT

