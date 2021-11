As midterm season comes to a close and some of us begin to prepare for finals, the cafes and libraries on campus become a little bit busier. Now, although the times we study and the productivity level of every study session may change, every student has their go-to library. Whether it be Main Stacks or the engineering library, every library on campus has a different purpose and a different overall vibe. So, below is a little list of songs depending on the library you study at to add to your playlist for the next study session.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO